Plano ISD announces changes to response process after alleged middle school bullying incident

Plano ISD said Tuesday it has completed its investigation into recent bullying and hate crime allegations.

A mother claims her 13-year-old son, who is a student at Haggard Middle School, was called racial slurs, physically abused and forced to drink urine by white children at an off-campus sleepover.

District administrators say on top of consequences for those involved, they will be making changes to how the district responds to complaints of bullying and harassment.

Board members and administrators will also allow for public comment to address diversity, equity, bulling and harassment. Students and staff will receive anti-bullying education and training as well.

While the district's investigation has wrapped, Plano police are still investigating.

