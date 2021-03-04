Plano ISD investigating reports of bullying at Haggard Middle School

article

Plano ISD is working with police to investigate bullying allegations involving Haggard Middle School students.

The school district released a statement that the "non-school-related, off-campus incident" was first reported Tuesday.

In the statement, the district said it is working with law enforcement to investigate, and "campus leaders and counselors have been working closely and carefully with all involved students and their parents."

This investigation comes after a student posted on Instagram about bullying.

Plano ISD officials said they do not "not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior, and is taking prompt and remedial action to address concerns."

Anyone with reports of bullying, harassment, and other issues at Plano ISD can contact their teacher or other school employees, and the district has an anonymous tip line at www.pisd.edu/tipline. Any crime should be reported to police.