Plane goes off runway, crashes into car during emergency landing in McKinney

article

A plane went off the end of the runway and through an airport fence during an emergency landing in McKinney Saturday afternoon, before crashing into a car.

This happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Aero Country Airport.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Lancair IV-P went through the end of the runway and through an airport fence after landing.

The plane then crashed into a car that was driving by on Virginia Parkway.

The McKinney Fire Department said the plane was coming from Midland and was trying to make an emergency landing in McKinney.

Three people were treated by first responders. The fire department said two of them were from the plane and the other was from the car.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further details have been released as authorities continue their investigation.