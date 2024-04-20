3 hospitalized in Pilot Point explosion

Three men were rushed to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an explosion at a home in Pilot Point.

The explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. on East FM 455.

Three men in their mid 40s were found with varying degrees of burns.

One was taken to Medical City Plano and two were taken to Medical City Denton.

The Texas Railroad Commission has been called in to investigate the explosion because the home was fueled with propane.

The cause of the blast has not been determined.