Denton County firefighters save kittens from house struck by lightning

Denton County firefighters rescued two kittens from inside a house that was struck by lightning.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 was called to a house fire in Bartonville shortly before 9 a.m.

Crews arrived to the home on Timberidge and found light smoke inside the garage.

While investigating, the firefighters found two kittens.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Denton County Emergency Services District #1)

The crew members were able to grab the animals and return them to the owner of the home.

The Denton County Emergency Services District says the animals are "feline" fine.

The rest of the house was said to be unharmed.