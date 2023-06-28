Construction on North America's second Peppa Pig theme park is about to get underway in North Texas.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the park will be held at the location in North Richland Hills on Wednesday morning.

The park is expected to open just ahead of Peppa's 20-year anniversary in 2024.

The park will have rides, interactive attractions, shows and more from the world of Peppa Pig.

Starting in 2024, families will be able to enter the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America’s Second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. (Image from Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida)

The event organizers say, "The North Texas Peppa Pig Theme Park will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for children and their families, offering a vibrant and immersive environment where they can play, oink and splash to their heart's content."

The popular British TV show is geared to preschoolers.

The theme park will be operated by Merlin Entertainments, who is also behind places like LEGOLAND and SEA LIFE Aquariums.

The first Peppa Pig Theme Park in the U.S. opened in central Florida 2022.

The new park will be located right next to the NRH20 Water Park on Boulevard 26.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.