Pedestrian killed trying to run across Dallas highway

Sheriff’s deputies closed the Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas for several hours Tuesday morning after a person was hit and killed.

It’s not clear why the still unidentified person was trying to run across the highway near Northwest Highway around 1 a.m.

The pickup truck driver that hit the man did stop to help. Police said they do not expect to file any criminal charges.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the man.

