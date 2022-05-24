2-year-old boy hit by car in North Richland Hills parking lot
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 2-year-old boy died after being hit in the parking lot of a suburban apartment complex.
It happened Monday afternoon near Iron Horse Boulevard and Northeast Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.
Police think it was an accident and said speed was not a factor.
The driver stayed at the scene and is not expected to face any criminal charges.
