2-year-old boy hit by car in North Richland Hills parking lot

By
Published 
North Richland Hills
A 2-year-old boy died after being hit in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Richland Hills. Police are calling it a tragic accident.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 2-year-old boy died after being hit in the parking lot of a suburban apartment complex.

It happened Monday afternoon near Iron Horse Boulevard and Northeast Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Police think it was an accident and said speed was not a factor.

The driver stayed at the scene and is not expected to face any criminal charges.

