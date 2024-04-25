Justin man sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexual abuse of 6-year-old

A Justin man was sentenced to 31 years behind bars for the continued abuse of a child, starting when they were just 6 years old.

Paul Wilbanks sexually abused the victim over the course of 3 years in multiple cities, including Aubrey, Frisco, Richardson, and Plano.

Paul Wilbanks

The young girl told her mother about the abuse when she was 9 years old.

A Collin County jury found Wilbanks guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carries a range of punishments from 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

The jury set the punishment at 31 years in prison.

Under Texas law, people found guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child are not eligible for parole.