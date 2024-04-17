Patrick Mahomes, Gov. Greg Abbott, Mark Cuban make TIME's most influential list

TIME Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential of 2024 and some big names from Texas made the cut.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban and Texas native Patrick Mahomes were among those who made the list.

Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott has made plenty of headlines in 2024.

With the border expected to be a top issue in the 2024 presidential election, Abbott has been at the center of the debate.

Abbott hosted a Trump trip to the border in February.

TIME says Abbott could be among the contenders to "pick up the MAGA mantle" whether Donald Trump wins or loses.

Mark Cuban

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 4: Mark Cuban leaves the court following the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center on April 4, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Billionaire Mark Cuban was not pointed out for his minority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, but for his new venture the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company.

The company, which is headquartered in Dallas, was launched in January 2022.

It offers drugs for a disclosed price, plus a 15% markup, a $5 pharmacy service fee and a $5 shipping fee.

The goal is to save customers money and shake up the pharmaceutical industry.

In the section for Cuban in TIME, actor Ashton Kutcher wrote, "Leveraging his business acumen and celebrity platform to disrupt the status quo requires a delicate balance. And Mark is doing it to provide real, tangible relief to people in need."

Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw under pressure from defensive end Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb Expand

Texas-born quarterback Patrick Mahomes also made the list.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs grew up in Whitehouse, Texas, outside of Tyler.

Mahomes' dad, Pat, pitched for the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old quarterback has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and six straight trips to the AFC Championship.