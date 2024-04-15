Mark Cuban says he paid $275M in taxes this year

It is tax day and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban says he is ready to pay up.

On Monday, Cuban said he will wire transfer $275,000,000 to the IRS.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Mark Cuban attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year," Cuban said in a post on social media.

Cuban originally said he would be paying $288 million in taxes, but corrected the number on Monday after hearing from KPMG.

The response came in the middle of an online argument over corporate tax cuts.

The 65-year-old billionaire ended his comment adding, "Tag a former president that you know doesn't."

Cuban went on to say Monday that after "military service, paying your taxes is the most patriotic thing we can do."

Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family for $3.5 billion late last year.

He originally bought the team for $285 million in 2000.