Gunman in racist El Paso Walmart shooting called 'evil parasite' by families of victims

The federal sentencing phase began Wednesday for the 24-year-old gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart.

Patrick Crusius faces multiple life sentences for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

He pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and weapons charges.

In 2019, he drove from Allen here in North Texas to El Paso with his stated goal being to kill "Mexicans."

Investigators said he posted a racist rant online before the shooting.

Victims’ families called Crusius evil and a coward in court.

It’s not yet known if he will speak before his sentence is given.

"To be in the same courtroom with the person who killed your family member, it’s hard. If you didn’t do what you did, I’d have my child at home right now," said Paul Jamrowski, father of one of the victims.

Nearly four years ago, Jamrowski lost his daughter, Jordan Anchondo, and his son-in-law, Andre Anchondo.

They were among the 23 killed at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019.

Jordan shielded her 2-month-old son when she was killed.

The boy is now four years old and his sister is nine.

Jamrowski, who is raising his grandchildren, said his grandson still is not aware of what really happened to his parents.

"To have her be by our side and deal with in the future, for us, it’s a little bit of a blessing," he said.

Crusius was their killer.

He was 21 years old at the time of the shooting, and he’s confessed to the murders.

He drove from Allen to El Paso to specifically target Hispanic people.

"This evil white supremacist came from 700 miles away," former El Paso mayor Dee Margo said. "This person would never come from our region, it’s not who we are."

Crusius appeared in federal court Wednesday for his sentencing on 90 federal hate crime counts.

He pleaded guilty in February after the Justice Department said it wouldn’t pursue the death penalty on those charges.

He does face life in prison.

Throughout the day, victims’ families faced Crusius and let out their emotions, calling him a monster and an "evil parasite."

Margo was the mayor of El Paso at the time of the shooting.

He was inside the courtroom for the first sentencing hearing.

"I watched the killer the whole time. He showed little emotion, he did not look over at the victims or their families," Margo said.

As for Jamrowski, he said there is no justice because his loved ones can’t come back, but he is trying to forgive.

"I do give him forgiveness, hopefully he finds God in the future," he said. "But he is asking what I would tell him, there is nothing to tell a person like that. What’s done is done."

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to state capital murder charges.

Prosecutors in the murder case plan to seek the death penalty.

Victim impact statements in the federal case will resume Thursday morning.