- The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.

At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius.

MORE: At least 20 people killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody

Jeff Leach, who is the Texas State Representative for District 67, released a statement saying Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, and lives in Allen.

My Statement on today's shooting in El Paso, Texas: #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/Oi9P4fSIem — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 3, 2019

FOX4 traced the suspect's name to a home in Allen.

Crews on the scene have seen unmarked law enforcement vehicles in front of the home.

Media has been told to stay across the street, as the home is not secure.

It is unclear if law enforcement is still waiting for a warrant to search the home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.