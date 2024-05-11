Fort Worth police looking for suspects who used sledgehammer to steal $10K of meds

Fort Worth Police need help identifying four people wanted for breaking in and stealing prescription medication from a local pharmacy.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, just after 1 a.m. at Forest Park Pharmacy in south Fort Worth.

One of the suspects used a sledgehammer to break into the front glass door.

The four of them gathered over $10,000 worth of medication.

Police say they left in a black four-door Chevrolet.

"You never know what they are going to do with these drugs. You don't know what caliber they are going to use them, or how they are going to sell them," said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department.

A pharmacy container was found about one mile away near Mistletoe Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.

The suspects are said to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspects are asked not to confront them.