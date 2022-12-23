Parts of Grand Prairie experiencing natural gas shortage

article

Grand Prairie says some parts of the city are dealing with a natural gas shortage.

The city's Grand Peninsula and Westchester areas are experiencing very low natural gas pressure, according to a news release from the city.

Grand Prairie said Atmos had assured the city that after the 2021 winter storms that homes would not be without natural gas, and that they had completed one of three improvement projects to improve the situation.

The two projects that had not yet been completed were scheduled to be finished in Feb. 2023.

Atmos is currently using tankers to inject gas into the lines.

Grand Prairie says that if you no longer have hot water because of a natural gas shortage or your home's air conditioner has stopped working call Atmos at 866-332-8667 to report it.

The city says its Public Safety Building at 1525 Arkansas Lane is open 24/7 for anyone who needs a place to warm up through Christmas Day.