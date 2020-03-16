Parkland Hospital offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

article

Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas will begin offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus on Monday but only for certain patients.

The hospital said the tests are available by appointment only. They are also only for current Parkland patients, first responders and health care workers who have a doctor’s order and meet the medically necessary criteria.

“While we hope to expand capacity in the future, this service is only available to current Parkland patients. Unscheduled, drop-in appointments for the general public will not be available at this time,” the hospital said in a release.

Patients who qualify can contact Parkland’s COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.

