Several Collin County cities temporarily close libraries, rec centers to prevent coronavirus spread

article

Neighboring cities of Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano in Collin County declared a public health emergency on Monday.

The emergency declarations allow city and county government officials to quickly mobilize and respond in case of a crisis situation. It comes in the wake of similar declarations from Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“Since the first news of the coronavirus outbreak, Collin County has been working diligently with the State of Texas and our local cities to prepare for this eventuality. We stand ready to partner with and support our communities in any way necessary,” said Judge Chris Hill. “We all have to work together to safeguard the health of our community. This declaration ensures that we are able to access and share strategic resources and supplies as they become available.”

In Plano, all libraries and rec centers will be closed until at least March 27. All sports leagues that use city property in Plano were suspended through that same date and all meetings and special events at city facilities were canceled with rental fees refunded.

Frisco announced similar closures through March 27 but said the library’s drive-thru pickup would remain open.

In Allen, all gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited including at restaurants, theaters, churches, stadiums and meeting halls.

Advertisement

The city of Allen’s libraries and rec centers will remain closed until further notice. All youth sporting events have been canceled through March 29 and adult sports leagues are postponed until further notice.

McKinney’s libraries and rec centers will remain open but all programs are canceled through April 6.

As of Monday, there are eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

RELATED LINKS:

North Texas school districts offering free meals for students amid school closures

List of North Texas school districts extending Spring Break due to coronavirus threat