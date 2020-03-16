Latest: COVID-19 cases in North Texas

article

Dallas County has three more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The three new cases include a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. Two are hospitalized and one is self-isolating at home.

They bring the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Dallas County to 14.

Meanwhile, Tarrant County now has four cases. Eight cases are reported in Collin County and Denton County announced its first confirmed case on Sunday.

The number of cases nationwide is approaching 4,000. Texas is reporting 77 of those.

Washington state still has the highest number of cases with 769 and the most deaths with 42. New York is just behind with 746 known cases.