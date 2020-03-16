Dallas expected to announce new restrictions following CDC recommendations

The city of Dallas is expected to announce restrictions in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest recommendation on gatherings.

Mayor Eric Johnson said the city is discussing further restrictions on community gatherings. He will make a formal announcement sometime on Monday.

The CDC is recommending gathers of 50 or more people in the United States to be canceled or postponed for at least the next eight weeks. The recommendation does not apply to organizations like schools, colleges or businesses.

The government’s top infectious disease expert wants to see a two-week nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of the virus.

“To think right now everything will be ok if you don’t do anything, that’s incorrect. We’ve got to be ahead of the curve. I say now I’d like to be the fact that were criticized for being over reactive. With a virus outbreak, you’re always behind where you think you are. You have to jump ahead and stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci does not think travel restrictions within the U.S. will be needed anytime soon. However, the kind of shutdown he’s talking about would include some restrictions on outside activity, work travel and dining out.

Over the weekend, states like California, Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants to shut their doors or limit service.

Some popular fast food chains are doing that voluntarily. Chick-fil-A announced it will temporarily close dining room seating and Starbucks will only serve to-go orders for at least two weeks. The company will also temporarily close some of what it calls its high social gathering locations like stores in malls and on college campuses.

Meanwhile in Fort Worth, people will have to go through a screening process before entering city facilities.

Employees and visitors will get their temperatures taken, be checked for symptoms and must answer a series of questions before they are allowed in.

Employees are asked to limit interactions with other people. Fort Worth is also closing all non-essential city services like the library and community centers.

Fort Worth issued a state of emergency last week, asking everyone to stay home as much as possible.