Parade held to remember Atatiana Jefferson nearly 2 years after her death

It’s been nearly two years since Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed at her mother’s house by a former Fort Worth police officer.

"It’s not an anniversary, because that’s too celebratory. It’s an awareness of the fact that it’s been two years and there’s been no justice since we don’t want to forget her. We want to remember her," James Smith said.

Smith lived next door to the home where Jefferson was fatally shot.

He made a non-emergency call about the front door being open late at night.

When an officer arrived, Jefferson grabbed her gun thinking she heard a prowler. She was killed seconds later when former officer Aaron Dean fired at her through a window.

"I have 27 windows in my home, and ironically, every time I pass one I think of Atatiana’s window," Smith said.

Dean’s trial date is November 16th. Jefferson’s family wants him held accountable.

"And I need to say his name. But it hurts me to say his name, but I need people to know his name just as much as we know Atatiana Jefferson’s name. Aaron Dean is his name," Jefferson’s sister, Amber Carr, said.

But the focus of Saturday morning’s parade was to remember Jefferson.

"Atatiana was a person that was full of love and confidence," Carr said. "It’s like a roller coaster, you know? It’s like a roller coaster."

On Saturday, Jefferson’s family was reminded they have a support system, as hundreds of people walked to remember her.

