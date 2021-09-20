Trial date set for ex-officer charged with Atatiana Jefferson's murder

article

The former Fort Worth officer charged in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson will go to trial in November.

Aaron Dean's trial date is set for November 16, 2021 in Tarrant County.

Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean in October 2019. She was at her mother’s home when Dean responded for a welfare check after a neighbor noticed their front door open late at night.

Jefferson grabbed her gun after hearing what seemed to be a prowler. She was killed seconds later when Dean at first yelled and then fired at her through a window.

Dean is charged with murder.

