Funeral services held for woman killed by Fort Worth officer

article

Funeral services are underway for Atatian Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer.

Jefferson's funeral at the Concord Church in Dallas comes after her family settled an argument over arrangements.

The original plans for a service at The Potter’s House in Dallas Saturday were canceled because her father claimed that other family members moved forward with planning the funeral without him.

Marquis Jefferson got a temporary restraining order to put a stop to the funeral that several notable figures were scheduled to speak at including The Rev. Al Sharpton and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

“They don't want her death to be a spectacle or a platform for ‘propheteering’ for those who wait for the moment to get on the speaker and talk about nothing that's going to make this family feel better or about the person that got murdered or died in this case,” said Bruce Carter, a spokesman for Jefferson’s father’s side of the family.

Advertisement

After coming to an agreement about the funeral arrangements, Jefferson’s family invited Fort Worth’s mayor, interim police chief and all members of the community hoping to pay their respects.

The Fort Worth officer who shot and killed Jefferson, Aaron Dean, resigned and is charged with murder.