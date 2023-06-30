Palo Pinto County wildfire spreads with high winds, evacuations ordered

Firefighters are still working to contain a wildfire burning in Palo Pinto County.

The Storage Fire has now burned about 1,000 acres and forced evacuations in the area about 65 miles west of Fort Worth.

Over the past 12 hours, the fire has grown from about 600 acres to 1,000 acres. And the containment of the fire has dropped from 40% on Thursday to 30% on Friday.

Part of the problem for fire crews has been the windy conditions that cause spotting. That’s where burning embers are blown across containment lines, spreading the fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered late Thursday afternoon for three communities south of Possum Kingdom Lake – Sportsman’s World, Hells Gate and Gaines Bend.

About 150 homes in those areas were being threatened by the flames. But for now, there’s been no word of any structures being damaged.

Overnight, crews continued to build containment lines around the blaze with bulldozers.

There are many different fire departments from Palo Pinto County and beyond helping in the effort.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also asked the Department of Emergency Management to send state firefighting resources to the area.

Officials said the fire was not sparked naturally, meaning someone did something to start it whether by accident or on purpose.