Palo Pinto County wildfire continues to grow

Firefighters are trying to contain a grass fire that has already burned hundreds of acres in Palo Pinto County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Storage Fire is located about 65 miles west of Fort Worth and south of Possum Kingdom Lake. It has burned about 511 acres and is about 40% contained.

Crews from several agencies including Mineral Wells Fire and EMS worked overnight to try and contain the flames.

They performed a "tactical burn" in an attempt to get ahead of the fire and stop it from spreading.

They are fighting against the rough and vast terrain, as well as high temperatures and lower humidity.

The fire department from the town of Graford said crews are just hoping the wind stays down Thursday so they can continue making progress.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.