A 39-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in McKinney.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. McDonald Street.

The victim was walking in the roadway when the driver of a Ford Focus hit her.

The driver stopped to help and is not expected to face any charges, police said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Her name has not yet been released.