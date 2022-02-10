Opal Lee speaks with Arlington students about fight to make Juneteenth national holiday

Doing what she does best, Ms. Opal Lee shared a bit of the Juneteenth history with students at the Oakridge School in Arlington and her four decades-long fight to see the observance become a national holiday.

"Any time I think of her, I just think of a leader," 7th grader Julia Robinson said.

"She’s the grandmother of Juneteenth," 3rd grader Olivia Mirzaei said.

"It was nice to hear that someone of color, just like me, when she was younger, goes through those things, goes through segregation that she walks this long, it took a lot of heart to do that," 8th grader Micah Garrison said.

Lee, a retired educator, signed copies of her children’s book. It's been updated to reflect her milestone journey.

Thursday’s visit to Oakridge was one of her first appearances since she was nominated for the world-renowned Nobel Peace Prize.

She said, if she wins, she has plans for the prize money.

"My thoughts were, hallelujah!" she said. "You know, kids make those lists for Santa and they’re long. My list of the people I’m going to help with that money is long. It’s one of those lists."

She’s always the optimist, and then some.

"She’s a superhero!" kindergartner Eli Hilburn said.

