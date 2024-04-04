Omni Hotel systems disrupted by cyberattack

Omni Hotels and Resorts is investigating a cyberattack on its systems.

The company said it began responding to the attack this past Friday.

Omni immediately shut down its systems and has been working to get them back up and running.

It’s not clear yet what data, if any, was impacted.

There are about 50 Omni Hotels operating in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. That includes hotels in Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth.

Omni said it still wants guests to keep their reservations.

"We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this cyberattack is causing. The care and comfort of our guests remains our highest priority and we are grateful for the hard work of all our teams who are doing everything possible to deliver the Omni experience expected by our guests," the company said on its website.

It is also working with cyber security experts to investigate the attack.