Jurors deliberate in lawsuit over deadly crane collapse

Closing arguments were given and jurors are expected to begin deliberating Tuesday afternoon for a lawsuit over a deadly crane collapse in Dallas.

Kiersten Smith died when a crane fell onto her apartment at Elan City Lights near Downtown Dallas back in June 2019.

Last week, her mother testified about the last time she saw her. Michelle Williams said 29-year-old Smith was engaged to be married and had come over to pick out a wedding dress.

Williams said she wanted the jury to know her daughter’s life mattered.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence. The crane fell during a thunderstorm because it allegedly had not been set properly for the severe weather.

The defendants include the crane operator, the construction company, and the property owner.

Smith’s family is seeking punitive damages.