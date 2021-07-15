November trial date set for accused North Texas serial killer

article

An accused serial killer charged in the death of several elderly women has a trial date.

Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 people at senior living centers in Dallas and Collin counties.

Police said he posed as a healthcare worker or a maintenance worker to get into the women’s homes, then robbed and suffocated them.

He goes on trial on Nov. 12 in Dallas County.

The Dallas County district attorney said he will not seek the death penalty.

Collin County has made no such guarantee.

RELATED:

Dallas County won’t pursue death penalty for alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir

Dallas serial killer suspect indicted on 18th murder charge

Suspected serial killer linked to 3 more murders at North Dallas nursing home

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Dallas serial killer suspect

Police: Murder suspect may be linked to more elderly deaths in North Texas

Police working through tips in serial murders investigation

Advertisement

Healthcare worker charged in Dallas woman's death accused of killing 6 others