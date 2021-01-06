Dallas serial killer suspect indicted on 18th murder charge
article
DALLAS - An accused serial killer charged with the murders of several elderly people in North Texas retirement homes faces a new charge.
A grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir for an 18th murder.
The latest case involves the 2016 death of Glenna Day, an 87-year-old woman who lived at the luxury Tradition-Prestonwood Senior Living Community in far north Dallas.
Police said Chemirmir posed as a health care worker or maintenance man to gain access to his victims.
He faces murder charges in Dallas and Collin counties.
He is scheduled to go to trial in one case in April but that may be delayed because of the pandemic.
Advertisement
RELATED:
- Suspected serial killer linked to 3 more murders at North Dallas nursing home
- Prosecutors seek death penalty for Dallas serial killer suspect
- Police: Murder suspect may be linked to more elderly deaths in North Texas
- Police working through tips in serial murders investigation
- Healthcare worker charged in Dallas woman's death accused of killing 6 others