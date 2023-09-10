Some North Texans still cleaning up damage from Friday night's storms

Many North Texans are still cleaning up from the aftermath of Friday night's storms.

Residents in Tarrant and Johnson counties got the worst of it.

One family said they've never been in a storm like this one before, as one man was stuck and unable to get out until the storm passed.

"I heard a lot of like heavy wind and first thing I was thinking, I have two dogs outside, so I was trying to get them in," Candace Butler said.

Damaging winds Friday night left Butler’s home in Johnson County without a roof.

"My adopted son and one of the dogs got hit from the roof, but they were fine checking them out and everything," she recalled.

She’s thankful there were no serious injuries from the storm, but shared that her fiancé did find himself trapped at one point.

"My fiancé got stuck in the bedroom, couldn’t get out and I was in the living room with all the kids and kids attached to my hip and everything," she said. "From the wind hitting, he was trying to open the door and he couldn’t. The door wouldn’t open so he felt like he was going to die."

Once the storm let up, he was able to get out safely.

Tarrant and Johnson counties got the brunt end of the storms.

Butler said once she went outside she saw the devastating damage, including downed tree limbs and the roof gone.

"Everything that was in the yard was moved. The top of the roof was in the backyard, stuff like in trees. We had a tent from our roof went into our neighbor’s yard," she said.

Butler said this was her first time weathering such a storm.

"I was really shocked. I’ve been through some storms, but nothing like this. I’ve seen other people’s houses get like this, but I’ve never had mine actually being like this," she said.

Aaron Korta, who lives in the same area, is working to cut up a tree that fell down, with help from family.

"This tree’s been here since I was a kid. I just thought this tree that’s been here all my life is gone in one night. It’s kind of devastating," Korta said.

He’s been working to clean up the tree debris since Saturday.

"I just heard stuff banging around in the backyard. Didn’t hear any trees coming down except in the morning," Korta said. "I didn’t even know this one was down until I woke up and went outside."

Korta didn’t have any home damage.

"I was looking for stuff on my house, you know, shingles gone and all that stuff," he said.

But thankfully, he found nothing else damaged.

"Stay safe. You never know what Mother Nature will do," Korta said.

"The kids are all safe and sound. No one got hurt, so I’m thankful for that," Bulter said.