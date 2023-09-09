Thousands of North Texans still without power after overnight storms

There are tens of thousands of North Texans who are dealing with power outages Saturday morning after overnight storms.

We saw a record-high temperature of 110 degrees Friday, before storms rolled in later in the evening.

Those storms caused some damage to the western areas of the Metroplex, especially in Tarrant County.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there are still more than 20,000 power outages reported across North Texas, with more than 17,000 of those customers in Tarrant County.