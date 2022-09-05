North Texas schools ask students to wear maroon Tuesday as Uvalde students return to class

School districts in North Texas are asking students and staff members to wear maroon to show their support for students returning to school in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Uvalde CISD classes will begin Tuesday as students return to the classroom for the first time since the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a gunman on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, TX - JUNE 24: The memorial for the massacre at Robb Elementary School on June 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 300 Uvalde High School seniors received their diplomas one month to the day after nineteen children and two adults were killed at

Many local school districts have joined a pledge to #StandWithUvalde.

Fort Worth ISD is encouraging staff and community members to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's district colors.

The district says students can wear dress code white.

"We want our friends and fellow educators in Uvalde to know we are thinking of them on this their first day of school," said FWISD Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar.

Mansfield ISD, Duncanville ISD, Northwest ISD, Weatherford ISD, Wylie ISD, Red Oak ISD, and dozens of others throughout the state are also participating in the show of support.