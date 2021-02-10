North Texas school districts change schedules due to chilly forecast

Some school districts are canceling classes Thursday due to the forecast. Others started making changes Wednesday.

Dallas ISD canceled all of its outdoor events for Wednesday. But Lake Dallas decided to move forward with its girls soccer game against Grapevine.

Dallas ISD already made the decision to cancel all outdoor events scheduled for this weekend and many cancelled games Wednesday hoping to keep students and families off the roads.

As temperatures hovered just below freezing with wind chills around 20 degrees Wednesday afternoon, spectators braved the cold as the Grapevine Mustangs girls soccer team took on the Lake Dallas Falcons.

The start time was moved up a couple hours so families could get home before the chances increased for road conditions to turn bad, which parents were grateful for.

But by game time, a thin layer of ice already covered the stands, making it dangerously slippery for many who were clutching the railings for safety.

Advertisement

MORE: North Texas braces for potential of widespread freezing rain

Players huddled together on the sidelines under blankets to try and keep warm.

Dallas ISD had several outdoor soccer games scheduled Wednesday evening. They were initially prepared to move forward. But by early evening, they were cancelled.

Other districts also ended all after-school activities by 5 p.m. to make sure everyone had enough time to get home safely.

Several area districts are closed for Thursday, meaning no classes at all. That includes Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Granbury, Lancaster and Red Oak ISD.

Several other districts will be holding classes by remote learning only, including Dallas ISD, DeSoto and Ennis.

Arlington ISD says it will make a final decision early Thursday morning

FULL LIST: Latest School Delays/ Cancelations