Winter weather arrives in North Texas with snow, record cold temps in the forecast

North Texas is in for a couple of wild days of winter weather. The ice on Wednesday is just the beginning!

Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for a large portion of North Texas.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said most of the area will see icy drizzle Wednesday morning except in the southeastern parts of the area where the temperature remains above 32 degrees. The areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth are most likely to see some ice buildup Wednesday morning.

This round of precipitation will likely taper off closer to noon and it will be dry for most of the afternoon and evening. The temperatures will barely get above freezing for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon.

The next round of precipitation will come in Wednesday night with fairly high coverage, steady drizzle and light rain with temps similar to Tuesday morning. Ice will again be an issue for many.

That round will exit early and just a gusty north wind will take over the rest of the day Thursday to keep wind chills in the 20s and temps barely above freezing again. The exception may be for the southeastern counties where some rain may continue.

The next disturbance arrives Saturday. The air will be a little colder so any precipitation that falls will be more of a wintry mix (sleet, ice, or even some flakes). Whatever falls should be light. Temperatures probably won’t get above freezing on Saturday.

Valentine’s Day looks dry but cold as Arctic air gets more intense with a north breeze. Highs will be in the 20s and the lows will be in the teens!

Sunday night into Monday there are many signs of a storm that will produce snow with very cold temperatures. With snow on the ground, Tuesday morning, record cold is likely.

Traffic

Road crews treated highways ahead of the winter weather and schools are also keeping a close eye on conditions.

Brine trucks were out Tuesday spraying a salt and water solution onto main lanes, bridges and overpasses.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it should prevent a lot of ice buildup. Crews will begin 12-hour shifts once conditions get worse.

"We’re well prepared for a multi-day event. We know how ice reacts to our treatments when the temperatures get into the teens. We’ll adjust accordingly," said Val Lopez, a spokesman for TxDOT.

TxDOT is asking people who get out on the road to pay close attention to weather conditions and be ready to adjust.

Schools

Several North Texas school districts are delaying the start of school for Wednesday morning. Most are in Montague County.

In Cooke County, Lindsay ISD is delayed two hours and Meunster ISD starts at 10 a.m.

The school district in Sadler in Grayson County is also delayed.

Larger districts in the area have not made any decisions yet on closures.

