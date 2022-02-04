Gov. Abbott says Texas grid had no problems at peak demand

article

The Texas power grid was able to operate with no problems when the demand was at its highest point early Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The governor gave an update on the status of the grid and power outages in Texas because of the winter storm.

He said most of the state will continue to experience freezing or below freezing temperatures, but there are currently only about 20,000 customers across the state without power.

Those outages are because of downed power lines and problems at the local level rather than problems with the state’s power grid.

"The power grid continues to perform well at peak demand during this winter storm," Abbott said. "Peak power demand was about 69,000 megawatts earlier this morning. We do not expect demand to exceed that amount for the rest of the storm."

At the height of the storm, Texas had 86,000 megawatts of power available. During last year’s big freeze, the estimated peak demand was at 77,000 megawatts.

That’s partially because the state now has 15% more power generation capacity because power plants were required to winterize and maintain a better maintenance schedule, the governor said.

There was more reserve power available, as well as multiple days’ worth of natural gas in storage in case it was needed. Plus, all participants in the power generation chain are now working together more collaboratively.

"The actions taken by the legislature, by the PUC and ERCOT have resulted in a stronger grid," Abbott said.

During the news conference, state officials stressed that road conditions still are and will continue to be dangerous for the next few days. Anything that is still on the roads will refreeze and become black ice overnight.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said state troopers have responded to more than 400 crashes resulting in 49 serious injuries and deaths.

They’re strongly urging people to stay home and avoid the roads as much as possible.

