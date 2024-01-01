North Texas New Year's babies among the first to be born in 2024

Hospitals across North Texas are celebrating the birth of some of the first babies born in 2024.

Medical City Arlington welcomed its first baby of the year just minutes after the clock struck midnight.

(Source: Medical City Arlington)

6 pound, 8 ounce baby Naomi was born at 12:07 a.m.

A little over an hour later, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year.

(Source: Methodist Mansfield Medical Center)

Clayton, who weighed in at 6 pounds and 4 ounces, was born at 1:10 a.m. on New Year's Day.