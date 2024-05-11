It's another weekend with rain in the forecast for North Texas.

Saturday Forecast: Rain Most Likely to the West

A storm system is expected to move into North Texas from the desert southwest.

A lead disturbance ahead of the parent storm system is expected to cause some showers and rumbles of thunder on Friday afternoon.

That rain is most likely for the areas west of I-35W, but a few could survive and make their way into the Dallas area and to the east.

The rain that does fall would most likely be in the afternoon to evening hours.

For most of us, the day will feel nice, but it will be cloudy.

Humidity has dropped with dewpoints starting in the low 50s.

The high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s for most.

Sunday Forecast: Mother's Day Rain Likely

About 80% of the area is expected to see rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Temperatures will top out around 72 degrees on a rainy Sunday.

The showers will be widespread on Sunday, but it's important to know it is not looking like a washout. There will be a few breaks in the showers.

There will likely be some pockets of heavier rain and some small, pocket change-size hail in some of the strongest storms.

Overall, the severe weather threat on Sunday is low.

There could be some flooding in areas because of the saturated soil.

7-Day Forecast

The rain is expected to stick around a bit on Monday.

Temperatures will climb back up to the mid-80s next week with more rain possible.