North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast

Two of the Dallas-area's largest homeless shelters are teaming up to help protect people from a potentially deadly cold snap headed to North Texas later this week.

Austin Street Center and OurCalling are working to re-purpose Austin Street's now unused facility to give people living on the streets a place to go as temperatures are expected to tumble below to the teens on Friday morning with wind chills below zero.

READ MORE: How to prepare your car for the arctic blast coming this week

The facility will be opened in addition to the usual Austin Street Center and OurCalling buildings in Dallas.

The Inclement Weather Shelter at 2929 Hickory Street will house an additional 360 individuals.

READ MORE: Steps you need to take to protect your home from this week's arctic blast

The shelter will open overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22. Guests will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as access to showers and restrooms.

OurCalling also plans to increase search and rescue efforts, searching for people in the woods and under overpasses, and helping them find shelter.