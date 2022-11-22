North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest

A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged.

The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett.

19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County jail on Monday.

He is facing multiple charges including evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of drug possession.

The chase began in Forney around 1 p.m. on Monday when a deputy noticed a fake paper tag on a black Mercedes.

The chase spanned all over the east side of the metro area, topping speeds of 100 miles per hour before Bol hopped out of the Mercedes and tried to escape on foot.

Bol ended up surrendering in a North Dallas neighborhood.

Deputies found fentanyl, marijuana, and ecstasy inside the Mercedes.

Bol is being held on $52,000 bond.