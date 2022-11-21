High speed police chase through Dallas ends in neighborhood

A Monday afternoon chase made its way through Dallas and Mesquite before ending in a residential neighborhood.

Initial details as to what started the chase are unclear at this time, but the black sedan made some dangerous moves on I-30 to I-635, weaving through traffic and topping dangerous speeds.

At one point, the driver lost control on an access road and nearly hit an oncoming car.

The suspect winded his way through the city before eventually exiting for Plano Road. He made his way into a neighborhood just off Skillman Road, taking dangerous turns at pedestrian crosswalks.

The suspect eventually ditched his car in the neighborhood, hopping a fence and even losing a shoe at one point.

The suspect managed to hop into a house's backyard, just avoiding the K-9.

After realizing he had nowhere to go, he hopped on top of a car and finally gave up.

At this time, it's unclear what charges he is facing or what even started the chase or where. His name has not been released.