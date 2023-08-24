Delayed North Texas high school football games go on, despite triple-digit heat

In one of the hottest starts to the high school football season. Teams across North Texas are battling through excessive heat.

Thursday night’s JV game between Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and Irving's Macarthur High School would have normally started just after 6 p.m. But it was pushed back nearly an hour to account for the heat.

Under the relentless North Texas Sun, Woodrow Wilson Wildcats took on Macarthur Cardinals’ JV football team at Loos Stadium in Addison.

The temperature at the delayed 7 p.m. kickoff was at a scorching 104 degrees.

"We’re making sure our athletes are being taken care of getting plenty of water, breaks, things like that," said Dallas ISD Asst. Director of Athletics Corey Eaton.

Officials are working in extra water breaks and time outs as players take the field under record-breaking temperatures and an excessive heat warning.

"All of our schools have turf. They’re practicing on a field that they’re going to be playing on, so they’re getting used to the climatization that is happening," Eaton said.

Eaton says all Dallas ISD players had to take part in ten practices in order to be ready to play Thursday night.

Each team has at least two athletic trainers on the field, and all coaches are CPR-certified and able to use a defibrillator.

In the stands, parents were strategic about their seating.

"Trying to be in the shade, and if you can’t be in the shade, bring an umbrella and dress in clothes that are breathable," said parent Amy Gregory.

"It’s been a challenge through two days and summer practice stayed hydrated, but everybody stay hydrated. We’ve got a lot of trust coaches and trainers," said parent Joe Mira.

Cheerleaders are also being told to take breaks and stay hydrated.

For better or worse, parents are in it for the long haul.

"It’s all part of the experience. That’s why we're the most recruited state in the USA for football 'cause we can handle the heat the pain and you just fight through the adversity you know," said parent Mark Pearson.