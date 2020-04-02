North Texas Food Bank giving away free food at Fair Park

The North Texas Food Bank is giving away free food Thursday at Fair Park.

Organizers said the effects of the pandemic are hitting people in the area of Dallas hard, even if they’re not directly impacted by the virus itself.

“A lot of the communities around Fair Park have been traditionally underserved and that’s certainly always challenging when there’s a crisis that impacts us all. Frankly, it just hits them a little bit harder. This is already a food desert. There’s really only one grocery store in the area, and everyone is challenged in these times,” said Fair Park First executive director Brian Luallen.

The meals are being handed out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lots 5A and 6A. People need to enter Fair Park from Gate 5, which is near the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

To limit interactions, people are being urged to use the drive-thru service.

Dallas police will be there to assist with traffic.

MORE INFO:

www.fairpark.org/events/detail/north-texas-food-bank-mobile-pantry

ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/