North Richland Hills considers drone delivery

North Richland Hills is considering allowing drone delivery.

Wing Aviation, which delivers in Frisco, Lewisville and Little Elm, is looking to expand to Tarrant County.

The first of two public hearings about the subject will be heard at the city's planning and zoning meeting on Thursday. The other will be during a city council meeting on Feb. 26.

Planning and zoning and the full city council will have to okay Wing's operation.

The company already has approval from the FAA to deliver packaged goods.

Wing has a partnership with Walmart and operates in a 6-mile radius from select stores.

The drones typically fly at about 150 feet in the air and have a cruising speed of around 65 miles per hour.

Thursday's meeting begins at 7 p.m.