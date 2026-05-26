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Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s foster mom speaks out after remains are found

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Published  May 26, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
FOX 4
Everman community pays tribute to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Everman community pays tribute to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The community of Everman is honoring the life of a boy whose remains were discovered last week, years after he disappeared. 

The Brief

    • Former foster mother Yvonne Brooks remembers Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez as a "happy" and "sweet" child who loved playing with toys and followed her daughter around the house.
    • Noel’s remains were discovered this month buried in his former backyard in Everman, years after he was first reported missing in 2023.
    • While his mother faces capital murder charges, she has been declared incompetent to stand trial, leaving the legal path forward for justice currently uncertain.

EVERMAN, Texas - The woman who fostered Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is speaking out. His remains were recently discovered years after his disappearance.

Noel's Foster Mom

What they're saying:

Yvonne Brooks fostered Noel and his older sister for a few months in 2020. He would have been about 3 years old at the time.

"He came with this big old smile," she said. "He came in like he’d been knowing the place. He had a big smile. So, I said okay, he’ll be all right."

She said he didn’t talk much, but she remembers him being a happy kid who loved to play with toys all over the house. 

"I have a younger daughter. She fell in love with Noel. He was crazy about her. He used to follow her all around the house. She was in college at the time. So, when she came home, he took to her right away," she said. "He was a happy kid."

She also described him as one of the sweetest kids in her home.

"He would touch your heart," she said.

Brooks said she was immediately worried when Noel was reported missing in 2023. 

"I was hoping that they’d find him. I was really hoping," she said. "And then when did find him, it hurt even more. It hurt even more when they found him because he was there the whole time for that long.

Brooks believes Noel’s mother, and anyone else who may have been involved in his death, should stand trial.

Everman Missing 6-Year-Old

Everman remains confirmed to be Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Everman remains confirmed to be Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The human remains discovered at an Everman home this week were confirmed to be 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has been missing since 2022. His mother was charged with his murder, and FOX 4's Amelia Jones has more on the letter she sent to a judge before being ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The backstory:

Noel’s remains were found buried in the backyard of his former home in Everman earlier this month.

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to his home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Related

Missing 6-year-old Everman boy’s remains positively identified
article

Missing 6-year-old Everman boy’s remains positively identified

The remains that were unearthed behind a home in Everman this week have been positively identified as those of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, who was last seen in 2022.

Two days later, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

A capital murder arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez-Singh. She was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India last August. 

Last month, a Tarrant County judge ruled that she is incompetent to stand trial, and she was sent to a state mental facility.

The DA said he plans to prosecute her if and when her competency is restored.

Her surviving children are now living with family in the United States. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview with Noel's former foster mom, and past news coverage.

Noel Rodriguez-AlvarezEvermanCrime and Public SafetyTarrant County