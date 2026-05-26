Denton County voting locations, wait times & sample ballots

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The Brief The Texas primary runoff election is on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. FOX 4 News will have live results available online and on TV after the polls close.



It's election day in Texas!

Voting for the May 26 primary runoff election runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Denton County, and other important things to know before you head to the polls.

Where can I vote in Denton County?

On election day, Denton County residents must report to their designated precinct polling location to vote. In some instances, the precincts have separate locations for Republicans and Democrats.

To find your personal polling location, search for your registration status, voting precinct, and sample ballots. Or, you use the lists of voting locations by political party below.

Denton County Republican Voting Locations

Denton County Democrat Voting Locations

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

How long is the wait to vote in Denton County?

Denton County does not post its voting wait times online.

What's on the ballot?

The biggest race on the ballot is the statewide race for John Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat. Republican voters will be selecting between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The winner will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website . The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth. You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll locations.

What is a runoff election?

A runoff election happens when no candidate gets a majority of the votes in a primary election. In cases where no candidate receives more than 50% of the total vote, a second election is held between the two candidates that received the most votes in the primary. This ensures the winner has majority support.

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When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote. For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers – on or off duty – can take a handgun into a polling place.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening. You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images. No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov . To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.