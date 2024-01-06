Man accused of fatal shooting during argument after crash in Weatherford

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after police said he fatally shot a man during an argument after a crash in Weatherford Friday night.

Nicholas Kent has been charged with murder in this case.

Police said this happened at about 7:30 p.m. after a crash on I-20, at Main Street.

Responding officers found a 44-year-old man who had been shot and Kent. The 44-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Kent and the victim were involved in a crash, and they got into an "altercation."

During the altercation, police believe Kent shot the other man.

Kent was arrested and charged with murder.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email Det. Jake Yarbrough at jyarbrough@weatherfordtx.gov.