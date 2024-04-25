NFL Draft: Pressure is on Dallas Cowboys after lackluster free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have the 24th overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft and fans are anxious to see what Dallas will do.

The "all-in" offseason promised by Jerry Jones saw a number of veteran players leave once free agency began and very few new names added to the roster.

Tonight, the pressure is on Jerry and his staff, who cannot miss with the draft picks they have.

Related article

Dallas owns 7 picks in this draft, but 4 of the 7 are in the 5th round or later where it is very hard to find contributing players, let alone stars.

The Cowboys don't have their 4th round pick after trading it to the 49ers last August for backup quarterback Trey Lance.

One of the big questions heading into Thursday night is if the team will trade their first rounder to move back and collect more picks.

If the Cowboys stand pat, the pick will almost certainly be an offensive lineman.

Related article

Any other position would be a surprise.

The Cowboys lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency.

As far as trading down, Jerry offered his mindset about it when he met with reporters on Tuesday.

"There’s a lot of variables here as to whether you’d go up or down. Obviously like to have middle round pick, but Micah Parsons could be sitting there with that pick. Do you want more picks or want to nail it?" he said.

Since 2011 the Cowboys have drafted 4 offensive lineman in the first round: Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith.

They have all been Pro Bowlers and at least two will wind up in the Hall of Fame.

If Dallas sticks with the 24th pick, expect it to be made around 10 p.m. central.

We will have live reaction on FOX 4.

Cowboys Draft Picks 2024