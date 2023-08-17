New Texas law will require drunken drivers who kill parents to pay child support

article

Texas is launching a new campaign against drunken driving.

A new law taking effect on Sept. 1 requires drivers convicted of killing a parent in a DWI crash to provide financial support for the victims’ children until they turn 18 or graduate from high school.

A judge will determine the amount that driver must pay after considering the surviving children’s financial needs and standard of living before the crash.

Those who can’t pay because they are in prison will be required to make payments within a year of being released, even if a child is older than 18 by that time.

Last year, Tennessee was the first state to pass "Bentley’s Law," named after a 5-year-old boy who lost both parents in a crash. Since then, at least 20 states have either considered or approved a similar law.

In Texas, a woman who survived a crash that killed her parents nearly 40 years ago has made it her mission to raise awareness.

"Your family being the next victim and it is one 100% preventable. Let that sink in for a minute. It could be you," Erin Crawford Bowers said.

"Even though I may not get to shake my grandfather’s hand or give my grandfather a hug and tell her thank you for saving my mom’s life, it is an honor to be named after them and continue their legacy by bringing awareness to the dangers of drunk driving," said her son, Crawford Bowers.

The new Texas Department of Transportation campaign is called Drive Sober, No Regrets.

Local and state police will be cracking down on drunken driving over the Labor Day weekend, just after the new law takes effect.