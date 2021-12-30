New gas leaks found at Dallas apartment where explosion happened

article

The city of Dallas said gas leaks have been found at an apartment complex that was the site of a natural gas explosion in late September.

Atmos Energy shut off natural gas to the Highland Hills Apartments Wednesday night in southeast Oak Cliff.

The city said someone accidently left the gas on their stove on. After crews shut it off, they did a pressure check and discovered several more leaks.

One tenant who is still recovering from the September blast is concerned.

"No work has been done. They told the city they were going to fix my windows. My windows aren’t even fixed. They were going to fix the holes in my apartment. They’re not even fixed. They keep patching up these little holes and the rats are making bigger holes right beside them," said Roshunda Tilley, a Highland Hills resident.

Atmos crews are expected to make repairs and turn the gas back on Thursday morning.

The September explosion was blamed on a gas leak caused by a man who shot into an apartment unit. He was charged in October.

Three Dallas firefighters were critically injured in the blast but all survived.

Ronald Hall, one of the firefighters who suffered second-degree burns and a broken leg, underwent surgery on his knee Wednesday.

Earlier this month, he talked about the complications he’s been dealing with.

"I had pins because with the burns they couldn’t fix my leg, so I had an ex brace. But my body didn’t like the pins going through. My leg is kinda big. All of my pin sites were getting infected," he said.

Doctors hope Wednesday’s operation is the last procedure Hall will need to recover.

RELATED:

Families impacted by Dallas apartment explosion get Christmas surprise

Dallas firefighter injured in apartment explosion recovering in rehab facility

Some Dallas apartment explosion residents say conditions unlivable despite the okay to return

Dallas apartment explosion residents report break-ins, items stolen from their apartments

Dallas apartment explosion: Man accused of shooting, damaging gas line

Advertisement

Dallas apartment explosion injures 8, 3 firefighters in critical condition